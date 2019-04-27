You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew BOOLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew BOOLER


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Andrew BOOLER Obituary
ANDREW BOOLER MEng, PEng May 2, 1967 - April 24, 2019 Andrew Booler will be forever known for many things-his courage, his passions, his work-but most importantly, for his love of his family, especially his wife Samantha Thiessen, and their two boys, Jensen and Spencer. Andrew was born in Ottawa, Ontario to Linda and the late Peter Booler. He was their second child, flanked by older sister Cathy and younger brother Ian. Although he lived a less than average lifespan, Andrew did not live an average life. His passions and work took him around the world. Automation Tooling Systems (ATS) in Cambridge, Ontario was where Andrew worked in a variety of roles for almost 25 years, which resulted in Andrew receiving several patents as co-inventor. While he was dealing with glioblastoma, it didn't change his passion for cooking, hiking, fast cars, fine wine, cappuccinos and cinnamon buns. His family, including Gordon and Annette Thiessen, sisters- and brother- in-law, nieces and nephews, and numerous friends in many parts of the world, will miss him greatly. A memorial service to celebrate Andrew's life will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1 p.m., at Glen Oaks Funeral Home in Oakville, with reception to follow. Donations may be made to Ian Anderson House hospice in Oakville or Pencer Brain Tumour Centre at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto. Online condolences at: glenoaks.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now