ANDREW BOOLER MEng, PEng May 2, 1967 - April 24, 2019 Andrew Booler will be forever known for many things-his courage, his passions, his work-but most importantly, for his love of his family, especially his wife Samantha Thiessen, and their two boys, Jensen and Spencer. Andrew was born in Ottawa, Ontario to Linda and the late Peter Booler. He was their second child, flanked by older sister Cathy and younger brother Ian. Although he lived a less than average lifespan, Andrew did not live an average life. His passions and work took him around the world. Automation Tooling Systems (ATS) in Cambridge, Ontario was where Andrew worked in a variety of roles for almost 25 years, which resulted in Andrew receiving several patents as co-inventor. While he was dealing with glioblastoma, it didn't change his passion for cooking, hiking, fast cars, fine wine, cappuccinos and cinnamon buns. His family, including Gordon and Annette Thiessen, sisters- and brother- in-law, nieces and nephews, and numerous friends in many parts of the world, will miss him greatly. A memorial service to celebrate Andrew's life will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1 p.m., at Glen Oaks Funeral Home in Oakville, with reception to follow. Donations may be made to Ian Anderson House hospice in Oakville or Pencer Brain Tumour Centre at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto. Online condolences at: glenoaks.ca Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019