ANDREW CAMERON BURNS On June 10, 2019, with his loving family at his side, Andy passed away at the age of 84 at Toronto General Hospital after a short illness. Beloved husband of 58 years to Marguerite (nee Armstrong); cherished father to Susan (Douglas Pepper), Ann, Andrew (Christine Ansley) and James (Meghan Valentine); dear brother-in-law to Heather Woolf and the late Dr. J.H. (Paddy) Woolf of Bermuda; adoring grandfather to Drew, Sophie, Ansley, Luke, Leo, Thomas and William. He was predeceased by his sister Jean and brother David. Andy was born on November 24, 1934, in London, UK, to Dr. Andrew Shaw Burns and Susan Cameron Burns. With the outbreak of WWII, Andy left London with his mother and sister to stay with relatives first in Ayrshire, Scotland, then in Bible Hill, Nova Scotia, and finally Bermuda in 1941 where they took up permanent residence and Andy's great love for the island began. He was a student and avid athlete at the Saltus Grammar School, playing soccer and running track at the highest level. He entered Dalhousie University in 1953, obtained his CA from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Quebec, and an MBA in 1965 from the University of Western Ontario where he was president of his class. He married Marg in 1960 in Windsor, Nova Scotia, and they settled in Montreal where, in 1965 he joined the firm of PS Ross. They spent many happy years in Montreal, working hard but finding time for skiing and tennis, spending summers in Bermuda and Nova Scotia, and raising three children. In 1976, the family moved to the US where Andy became the Regional Partner-in-Charge of Latin America and the Caribbean for Touche Ross International in New York. They moved back to Canada in 1979, now with four children, and Andy became Partner-in-Charge of the Touche Ross North York office. Upon retirement in 1996, Andy moved with Marg to Zurich where he was Managing Partner of Deloitte & Touche. In 1998, he and Marg made the exciting move to Bangkok where he served for four years as Managing Partner of Deloitte Touche Tomatsu Jaiyos. Andy traveled extensively for many years, so much so that his grandchildren said it was easier to name all of the countries he had not visited. Andy and Marg returned to Toronto in 2003 and began spending their winters in Andy's beloved Bermuda, playing golf at Mid Ocean Club and spending time with dear family and friends. Andy was a generous and supportive father and grandfather who will be remembered for his kindness and wisdom, his sense of humour, and his boundless encouragement of academics and athletics. He loved nothing more than a large family gathering and he was always at the ready with a toast or anecdote. He was an exemplary role model of integrity, loyalty, and hard work but also had a grand sense of fun and at his core he was happy. Andy was greatly loved and will be deeply missed. Cremation has taken place and a ceremony to remember Andy will be held at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto (east gate, north of St Clair) on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. For online condolences, please visit www.etouch.ca. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation/Hodgkins Disease Research. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 15 to June 19, 2019