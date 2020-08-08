You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
More Obituaries for Andrew MUIRHEAD-GOULD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Charles MUIRHEAD-GOULD

Andrew Charles MUIRHEAD-GOULD Obituary
ANDREW CHARLES MUIRHEAD-GOULD FSA, FCIA It is with great sadness that Andy's family announces his passing on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He passed peacefully in his sleep at home after fighting a lung illness for the last 2 years. Beloved husband of Barbara (née Cass), loving father of Jennifer and Stephen, dear grandfather of Alex and Riseley. Son of the late Rear Admiral Gerard Muirhead-Gould and Grace Riseley, brother of the late James and John, brother in law of Brian and Sandy and Terri. Andy was born in England and moved to Canada when he was 18 to study and make a life here. He graduated from McGill University and started working as an Actuary for Manulife where he spent most of his career. He loved golfing, and he played squash every week at the RCYC with a wonderful group of friends. He enjoyed his friends at the Yarborough Bridge club, where he played right up until the end. A funeral will not be held. His immediate family will say their goodbyes on Monday, August 10 2020, where his ashes will be put permanently in an Urn kept at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Toronto. Andy's favourite charity was the United Way, but for anyone who wishes, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2020
