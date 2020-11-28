DR. ANDREW FRANK BURGHARDT (Emeritus Professor, McMaster University) At St. Joseph's Villa, Dundas, Ontario, on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the age of 96. Loving husband for 64 years of Mary (née Farrell). Loving father of Maryanne (Dr. Romeo Bruni) of Toronto, Paul (Paula) of Oakville, Margaret (Dr.) (Dr. Mark Rosati) of Orillia, Madeline (Dr.) (Richard Marshall) of Toronto, and Barbara (David Wilson) of Cambridge. Dear Poppa of Meghan (Mark Trifunovic), Alison (Adam Fore), and Sarah Bruni, Catherine and John Burghardt, Owen and Esmee Rosati, Seph, Tonnán and Raphael Marshall, Erin, Kate, and Emma Wilson. Predeceased by his sister, Madeline and his brother Robert. Andrew was born in New York City on April 5, 1924, the son of Hungarian immigrants Anthony Burghardt and Mary Weiss. He served in the US Army in the Philippines in World War II, taking part in the invasion of Luzon. He received his B.A. cum laude from Harvard University, and his Masters and Ph.D. in geography from the University of Wisconsin (Madison). He taught at Stanford University prior to his appointment at McMaster in 1961. He was a visiting professor at the universities of Minnesota, Victoria, Guelph, and the Free University of Berlin. He specialized in political and historical geography, was a councillor of the Canadian Association of Geographers, and was awarded an Austrian medal of honour for his writings on Burgenland. Locally, he served with the County Planning Board, the Urban Renewal Committee, Commissions on Regional Government, and CAPIC. He was a member of the Bach-Elgar choir, Hamilton Right-to-Life, the Serra Club, and the St. Augustine's parish council. After retiring in 1989, he wrote the history of his McMaster geography department, and served as archivist and historian, as well as lector and teacher in the RCIA program at St. Augustine's in Dundas. He also wrote the histories of St. Augustine's and the McMaster Newman Alumni Association. Visitation will be held at Turner Family Funeral Home, 53 Main Street, Dundas. Details will be on the website (turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
. 'I will sing to the Lord all my life I will sing praises to my God as long as I live'.