ANDREW G. MERAY-HORVATH 1922-2019 Andy passed away peacefully at Ian Anderson House on April 8, 2019. Andy was a shining example of Integrity and kindness to all who knew him, loving husband of Ivana; supportive father of Christina (Peter); adoring grandfather of Andrea (Andy) and Julia (Justin); doting great-grandfather of Steffi, Katie, Kyra, Cameron and Emily. He was born in Budapest, Hungary. In 1957, he escaped with his first wife and young daughter to start a new life in Canada. Andy worked as an engineer and in 1958 he brought out his parents. In 1959, Andy and his father opened Meray Motors on Rebecca St. Oakville. They were one of the first Mercedes Benz car dealers in Canada. As the business grew, Volvo was added, and they relocated to South Service Rd. where it still flourishes under a new name and ownership. Andy always knew how to balance work and play. He was an avid sailor and skier. He was a Life member of the Royal Canadian Yacht Club where he was happiest racing, first in the Star, then Soling, Viking 28 fleet and later cruising his beloved CS 30 Northwind. Andy loved to work with his hands and he always had "projects". He was blessed with many wonderful friends. According to his wish, private cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ian Anderson House or Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital would be appreciated. The family would like to extend a special thanks to his physician Dr. Mohammed Viqar Khan and his assistant Linda. A memorial service in Andy's honour will be held at St. Jude's Anglican Church, 160 Williams St., Oakville on Saturday, June 8 at 1p.m., with the reception to follow in the Parish Hall. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019