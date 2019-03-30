DR. ANDREW J. BOBKOWICZ 1936 - 2019 Dr. Andrew J. Bobkowicz died on Friday, March 15, 2019 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida from late stages of Parkinson's disease. Predeceased by his parents, Emilian and Stefania Bobkowicz; and first wife; Sally (née Donohue, 2007); and survived by his four children, Michael (Heather Rydeard), Kenneth (Anna Seranno), Andrea, and Catherine (Robert Goyetche, 2016); as well as his sister, Margaret Lefebvre (Ron Walker, 2015). He will also be missed by his grandchildren, Simon, Aidan and Chelsy along with Sally's extended family the Donohue's and countless friends. Andrew received his PhD in chemical engineering from McGill in 1963 and joined his father's company Bobtex Corporation, eventually becoming President. In 1983, he moved to Toronto and became President of the Canadian Plastics Institute. In 1992, Andrew & Sally immigrated to USA where he joined Keller as VP International Development until his retirement in 2001. Wondrously, Andrew found love anew and married Jeannine (Wood) in 2008 and joy returned for his second chapter. Both she and her children, Gwyn (Tom Alexander), Mandy (Mike Mancini) and Todd (Sandy); along with her grandchildren, Maggie, Mac, Peter, Evan and Veronica embraced him and created a new extended family in Pennsylvania and Florida. He will be remembered as a proud graduate of McGill (Class of '58), husband, father, brother, grandfather and dear friend. Viewings will be at Kane & Fetterly Funeral Home, 5301 Decarie Blvd. (corner Isabella) in Montreal on Thursday, April 4 (6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.), Friday, April 5 (2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.). Service will be at Ascension of Our Lord, 375 Kitchener, Westmount on Saturday, April 6 at 1:00 p.m. and a reception to follow at Loyola Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson's Foundation Canada or Holy Cross Hospice Fort Lauderdale in Andrew's name. Condolences may be sent to www.kanefetterly.com Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2019