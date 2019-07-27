|
|
ANDREW KITCHENER CALDER Passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 after battling cancer with grace and dignity for just under two years. Andrew is survived by his wife Susan (née MacDonnell), three young children, Campbell, Quinn and Fiona, his parents Ken and Marg (née Kuczma), his brother Graeme, father-in-law Phil MacDonnell and sisters and brothers-in-law, Sally and Simon Paradine and Sam and Brian Sharp. He was an amazing Uncle and will be missed greatly by his niece and nephews Parker and Jack Calder, Chloe, Henry and George Paradine, Charlie and William Mascia and Rene and Reuben Sharp. He will forever be remembered as a loving husband, devoted Dad, amazing brother, wonderful son and great friend. Andrew's life will be remembered and celebrated at 1 p.m. on July 31st at Rosedale United Church, 159 Roxborough Drive with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made through Queen's University to The Andrew Calder Men's Volleyball Athletic Award - www.givetoqueens.ca/calder.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 27 to July 31, 2019