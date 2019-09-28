You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Andrew Leslie Harold STAGER


1964 - 2019
ANDREW LESLIE HAROLD STAGER March 30, 1964 - Montreal, Quebec September 25, 2019 - Calgary, Alberta It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved brother and son Andy Stager. Andy was born in Montreal and raised in Cambridge, ON where he was a member and accomplished golfer at Galt Country Club. He enjoyed hockey, soccer, and judo, and fishing with his dad in Southampton and Owen Sound. Andy started working for Stager Golf in high school and throughout university. He graduated from McMaster University (B.A. Political Science) and Wilfrid Laurier University (Business). In 1992, Andy was appointed a company representative for Stager Golf for Alberta and the East Kootenays based in Calgary. He was a good business man and developed his own agency wholesaling for a number of different companies over the years. Andy enjoyed strong relationships with many members of the Alberta PGA and fellow sales representatives until his passing. He enjoyed spending time with his cherished friends and loved the outdoors spending time hiking and skiing in the mountains. Andy will be sadly missed by his father Charles Wellington Aaron Stager, sister Christine Ellen Mary Stager (Stephen), Aunts, Uncles, cousins and family in Ontario, British Columbia, and Wales, UK. He was predeceased by his mother Anne Ellen Mary Stager. "Rest after weariness; peace after pain. God rest your soul Andy." A Memorial Service will be held in Calgary in October. Condolences may be forwarded through www.McInnisandHolloway.com. If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Mustard Seed Street Ministry, 102 - 11 Avenue S.E., Calgary, AB T2G 0X5 Telephone: (403) 269-1319, www.theseed.ca to Calgary Health Trust - to the Brain Health Department, Alberta Children's Hospital, Suite 800, 11012 Macleod Trail S.E., Calgary, AB T2J 6A5, Telephone: (403)943-0615, www.thetrust.ca. A tree will be planted in living memory of Andrew Stager.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019
