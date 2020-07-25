You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Andrew Robert KISSICK


1958 - 2020
Andrew Robert KISSICK Obituary
ANDREW ROBERT KISSICK November 4, 1958 - July 10, 2020 Andy passed away in hospital in Denver Colorado due to complications from Leukemia. He was born to Betty (Gordon) and Ray Kissick in Toronto after Sue (Frank) Hayes and Jim (Sarah) Kissick. Andy attended Northern Secondary School and graduated from University of Guelph with an Honours BA. Andy golfed, skied and loved to play tennis which led him to meet Barb Horton, his wife for close to 30 years. They lived in Colorado Springs where Andy practiced as a Registered Massage Therapist. Andy also leaves behind four nieces and nephews - Patrick and Diane Kissick, Katie and Caroline Hayes and step siblings Sandi McFee and Sharon Ford and stepbrother Steven Smith. Please visit the website below for a virtual funeral to be held August 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. www.tributearchive.com/ obituaries/17260694/ Andrew-Robert-Kissick
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 25 to July 29, 2020
