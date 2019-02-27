ANDREW ROBERT PECK Andrew has passed away January 15, 2019 in the arms of his husband Paul Croes in the presence of Andrew's sister Janet at her home in Seattle. He died peacefully. Andrew was a down to earth jovial man with a great sense of humour. His passion was to make everyone around him excel and become the best they can be. Andrew was the Past-President of the Greater Vancouver Real Estate Board, British Columbia Real Estate Board, and Canadian Real Estate Board. He was also General Manager and Managing Broker for Royal Pacific Real Estate. He loved playing the bagpipes, and was the founding manager of the Simon Fraser University Pipe Band, participating in many trips abroad (including World Championships) with his friends from the band. Andrew was also the first President of the Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra. He also loved show-tunes, going often on trips to London and New York to see the shows. He loved his friends and family above all else. Andrew leaves behind his many friends around the world, his husband, Paul Croes; their son, Marshall Faragher; his sisters, Janet Ortis (Olie, Emily and Sarah) and Nancy Peck (Colin, Katie and Laurel); and close friends, Margaret Fitzpatrick, Paul Friesen, Marie-Claude Leonard and Jim Marriott, Robert Martins and Wade Menard, and his Royal Pacific family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation in Andew's honour. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Royal Vancouver Yacht Club at 3811 Point Grey Road in Vancouver Saturday March 2nd from noon until 16:00 (4 p.m.). Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3, 2019