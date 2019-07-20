ANDREW THOMAS PRICE-SMITH, Ph.D. Professor Political Science Colorado College Andrew died in his 51st year, of cancer July 11, 2019 at his home in Colorado Springs, CO. He was predeceased by two sets of grandparents, Marjorie and Harry Price Smith and Hon. D.C. and Margaret Thomas, his stepfather Prof. John T. (Jack) McLeod. He is sadly mourned by his devoted wife Janell, their children, his sister Adrienne Smith, her children, his mother Cynthia Smith, his stepsister Heather McLeod Bennet (Kelly) and their children and his in-laws Gerry and Maria Harvey. Cremation has occurred. A funeral will be held at Shove Memorial Chapel of Colorado College September 7, 2019. A gathering of his Canadian friends will be held in Toronto in mid-September. Born and educated in Toronto and camper at Ahmek, he received his BA from Queen's University, M.A. from University of Western Ontario and Ph.D. in Political Science from the University of Toronto. He held a post doctoral fellowship at the Earth Institute of Columbia University, NY. After tenure track positions in two other universities, he joined the Faculty of Colorado College in 2005 and was promoted to rank of full professor in 2017. He held the David Packard Professor of International Relations chair and was Director of Global Health Initiative. He chaired the Departments of Political Science 2016-2019 and Environmental Science 2009-2010. His many interests outside of academe included hiking, boating, skiing, tennis, hockey, football, soccer. A talented musician and song writer he performed in a band at Queen's, that became part of the college circuit. Music continued to play an important role in his private life. Always an out-of-the-box, cross disciplinary thinker, he specialized in the analysis of effects of disease, environmental change and energy scarcity on the security of nations. His books include: Plagues and Politics (Palgrave/Macmillan, 2001), Health of Nations (MITPress 2002); Contagion and Chaos; disease, ecology and national security in the era of globalization (MITPress 2009) winner of 'Choice Magazine Award' for outstanding Academic volume in 2009; Oil, Illiberalism and War (MITPress, 2015). Rising Threats, Enduring Challenges (Oxford University Press, 2015) with one, U.S. Foreign Policy in a New Era (Oxford University Press) in press at the time of his death. He gave invited lectures in Canada, the UK(Oxford), Europe, the USA and Costa Rica. He testified on climate change, disease and International Security before the US House Science and Technology Committee and advised the US Director of National Intelligence and the Department of Defense during previous administrations. He packed a lot into fifty years of life. Brilliant, curious, productive, funny, loving and kind. He will be missed. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 20 to July 24, 2019