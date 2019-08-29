|
|
ANDREW WAUGH Loving father of two children, passed away on August 21, 2019 in Zurich, Switzerland. Andrew was born on April 3, 1963 to James and Patricia Waugh. He grew up in Toronto where he learned to play hockey and the chanter, dance the Highland Fling and ski. Andrew spent many hours building model airplanes which he then crashed on the flying circle in Centennial Park. He graduated from the University of Windsor with a degree in Philosophy and moved to Switzerland with his wife Haidi. Despite his choice of study, he was born an engineer and worked in computer security at Reuters in Switzerland. Like his father, Andrew had a passion for Jaguars. He was restoring a 1968 3.8s Jaguar and he was one of the moderators on Jag Lovers (forums.jag-lovers.com). Andrew read widely and was knowledgeable on many subjects, but above all, he was a problem solver who could fix anything- he often built the tool required for the job. His greatest love was for his two wonderful children, Christopher and Isabel, of whom he was so very proud. The family is grateful that Andrew was with his good friend, Tomi, when he died. Andrew was preceded in death by his father, James. He is survived by his two children, Christopher and Isabel, his mother, Patricia, and his sister, Jane Hoddinott, as well as his extended family of nephews, cousins, brother-in-law, aunts and uncle. All of us will miss his keen intelligence, sharp wit, self-deprecating humour and good heart.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2, 2019