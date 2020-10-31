You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Angela Edith BROWN
ANGELA EDITH BROWNWith great sadness and deep sorrow, we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of our dear Angela on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Beloved wife of 58 years to Ronald. Mother of Chris, Genevieve and Lucinda. Cherished and adored grandmother to Nathan, Alex, and Evan. Her family was her priority and passion, and she was happiest with them around. She was a wonderful friend to many, especially in her neighbourhood. Angela was caring, loving, dedicated, resilient, and brought her non-stop energy to everything she did whether it was at Main Fitness, Community Centre 55 or her long walks during the pandemic. Angela will be deeply missed and her voice will remain with us forever. Memorial donations may be made to Food Banks Canada, or a charity of your choice.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2020.
