ANGELA EDITH BROWNWith great sadness and deep sorrow, we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of our dear Angela on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Beloved wife of 58 years to Ronald. Mother of Chris, Genevieve and Lucinda. Cherished and adored grandmother to Nathan, Alex, and Evan. Her family was her priority and passion, and she was happiest with them around. She was a wonderful friend to many, especially in her neighbourhood. Angela was caring, loving, dedicated, resilient, and brought her non-stop energy to everything she did whether it was at Main Fitness, Community Centre 55 or her long walks during the pandemic. Angela will be deeply missed and her voice will remain with us forever. Memorial donations may be made to Food Banks Canada, or a charity of your choice.



