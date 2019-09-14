You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Angela Jane MCCUMBER


1946 - 2019
ANGELA JANE MCCUMBER June 4, 1946 - September 4, 2019 Passed away peacefully at her home, Riverwood in Peterborough, Ontario surrounded by close family. Angela was a strong creative woman, wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother who had a life well lived, sustained by the love of family, friends, animals and art. Her love and memory will be carried and honoured by her husband David, son Alex and all those who knew her. A private service will be held at Little Lake Cemetery. Remember Angela through your love for others and reverence for nature, her spirit is with us always.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2019
