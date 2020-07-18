|
ANGELA SHARON RICKMAN April 16, 1964 - July 17, 2020 We lost our beautiful, remarkable Angela to ALS in the early morning of July 17. Predeceased by her father Herbert Rickman and brother Karl Rickman, she will be profoundly missed by her husband, Dave Bowen, sons Brian Buchanan (Rose Baldino), Brendan and Julian Bowen; mother Therese Bull (Roger), sister Genevieve Harrison (Jed), brother Sean Rickman (Annalise, Krista), sisters-in-law Judy and Diane Bowen (Mike Oakley), nieces Cassandra McDonald (Chris), Shawna Lee, Maddy Rickman, and Sonia Battista; the Doyle and Rickman extended families and dear friend Jennifer Kasouf (Tom). Born in Toronto, she came by her love of travel growing up in a family in the Canadian diplomatic corps. She spent time in Iran, Trinidad and then several years in Rome, where she spent every weekend and vacation travelling the roads, rails and highways of Europe. With Dave and later the boys, she travelled to Africa, China, the UK, Portugal, New Zealand, Thailand, Italy, Argentina, Brazil and others. A committed environmentalist, Angela spent her career fighting to make the world a better place for all. She started in the office of MP Ian Waddell, then moved to the Sierra Club of Canada to work with her friend and mentor Elizabeth May. After stints at other environmental NGOs she ended up back on Parliament Hill with the NDP in the Office of the Leader of the Official Opposition. Her last position was the Political Director for the Green Party of Canada, where she helped draft the Party's platform in the last election. Many thanks to all those who helped to ease the pain and burden of this nasty disease: the staff at the Ottawa ALS clinic, notably Sue McNeeley; the nurses from Bayshore HealthCare, especially Benny De Guzman; and the very worthy charity ALS Society of Canada, with the wisdom and guidance of Lianne Johnston. The restrictions due to COVID-19 mean we will not have a ceremony at this time. We look forward to being able to celebrate her life together sometime soon. If you would like to make a donation in Angela's name, please consider the Green Party of Canada or ALS Society.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 18 to July 22, 2020