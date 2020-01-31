|
ANGUS MACKENZIE (Gus) October 2, 1932 - January 22, 2020 Gus was born in Elrose, Saskatchewan and grew up on a farm where he acquired a life-long love for the land. He earned a BSc (Agr) and MSc at the University of Saskatchewan, and a PhD in soil chemistry from Cornell University. Gus spent the majority of his academic career at McGill University's MacDonald Campus where he pioneered fertility research in crop production, maximizing crop yield and the value of fertilizer management. Forty years ago, well before its current profile, he turned his efforts towards the environment and quantification of greenhouse gas emissions from agricultural practices. He was a researcher, a teacher and a mentor. He shepherded more than 60 graduate students in all four corners of the world, imparting his sense of scientific curiosity and intellectual honesty. Gus served his university and the soil science community in many capacities, resulting in his being made a Fellow of the Canadian Society of Soil Science and being awarded the Prix Auguste Scott, the highest honour bestowed by the Association québécoise des specialistes en sciences du sol. Gus retired from McGill as Professor Emeritus, which allowed him to continue his work. Always most important to Gus, however, was his family. Left with loving memories of this kind, caring and special man are his wife, Joan; children, Doug, Sue (Al) and Ken (Dorothee); granddaughters, Carina, Shannon (Lane), Riana, Alexandra and Natasha; sister, Lois Cox (Jim); brother-in-law, Bud Phillips; nieces and nephews; as well as special friends, Mingxian and Xiao Fan. A private celebration of Gus' life will be held. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.myalternatives.ca. Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services Serving Calgary and Surrounding Areas since 1997 403-216-5111
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4, 2020