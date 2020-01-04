You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Racine, Robert & Gauthier Funeral Home
180 Chemin Montreal Road
Ottawa, ON K1L 1B4
(613) 241-3680
Angus W. J. ROBERTSON Obituary
ANGUS W. J. ROBERTSON (Ron) May 30, 1930 - December 28, 2019 Our beloved Dad passed away on December 28, 2019, at the age of 89. Ron was born in Toronto and grew up in Montreal, Nassau, and Montebello. He was one of the original first-year Charter Members of Sedbergh School, and earned degrees from Bishop's University (BA '50), Oxford (Wadham College, BA-MA '53) and McGill University (BCL '56). His career in the Foreign Service included postings to Colombo, Sri Lanka and the UN in New York, and he later served as Ambassador of Canada to Finland. His last posting was as Minister and Deputy Permanent Representative to the Conference on Disarmament at the UN in Geneva, Switzerland. Ron was an expert skier and daily jogger, had a lifelong interest in cooking, and was a generous host to friends and family. His natural curiosity led him to be among the first to try new technology, and he loved travelling and exploring the world until late in his life. He had an encyclopedic knowledge of literature and world history and was a great, spirited storyteller. He was a born animal-lover. His home, like his mind, was always open, and many friends gathered at his table over the years. He was a loving father and grandfather, and the keystone to our family. Son of the late Angus Gerald Robertson and the late Catherine Grace Waldron. He will be greatly missed by his children, Miranda Abrams (Douglas), Anthony Robertson (Isabelle Solon Helal), Alexander Robertson (Huma Fazil), and Zoë Robertson; and his grandchildren, Sydney, Elliott, Harry, Émilie, Sophie, and Haris. He will also be fondly remembered by his former spouses, Rochelle de Zylva Schmallenbach and Terhi Salomaa; as well as cousins, Marion (Manny) Robertson and Chuck Gross, Renée Sorese and Marc Gelinas; along with extended family and many friends and former colleagues around the world. He was predeceased by his brothers, Douglas and Richard Myles and by his cousin, Susan (Suzy) Robertson Sorese. The family would like to thank Anita Herrera for her support over the years. Family and friends are invited to Racine, Robert & Gauthier Funeral Home at 180 Montreal Road Ottawa, Ontario on Saturday, January 11, 2020 for a visitation from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 3:30 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Your tributes can be sent to: racinerobertgauthier.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -