ANITA ALICE FOLEY Dr. Anita Alice Foley passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Martha's Regional Hospital, Antigonish Nova Scotia. Dr. Foley obtained a B.Sc. from St. Francis Xavier University and M.Sc. in Nutrition from the University of Toronto. She then joined CUSO, teaching students in Tanzania for two years. Upon returning to Canada, she taught nutrition at the University of Windsor. She later enrolled in Medical School at Dalhousie University, graduating in 1975. Dr. Foley began her medical practice in Guysborough, Nova Scotia in 1976 and retired in 2018. She was a devoted physician to the communities of Guysborough County. Anita was committed to high standards of care and spearheaded professional development and training programs for the hospital's healthcare professionals. In addition to her duties as Chief of Staff at Guysborough Memorial Hospital and as Coroner, Dr. Foley served as a member of the Hospital Foundation Board of Directors and actively participated in the regional and district medical advisory committees. Anita was a treasured daughter, sister, aunt, and friend who delighted in welcoming visitors into her home. She was a lover of lifelong learning who enjoyed travelling and playing bridge. Anita's humility was equaled only by her generosity of spirit and her tremendous love and compassion for others. She will be forever loved and dearly missed. Anita is survived by her brother, W. Terrence (Margaret) Foley; sisters, Gerrie Bateman, Sheila McMullin, Shirley Foley (Robert McMullin), Eileen Foley Biggs, and Maureen Foley (Shannon Ryan); and 18 nieces and nephews. Anita was predeceased by her beloved sister, Dr. Mary Foley; father, Dr. William T. Foley; and mother, Mary Gertrude Foley (Cullen). Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Dennis Haverstock Funeral Home, Guysborough, NS. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family at: www.haverstocks.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 31 to June 4, 2019