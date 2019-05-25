You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
ANITA BIRT On May 21, 2019, in Victoria, BC, Anita Birt passed away peacefully in her sleep in her 97th year. Throughout her life, Anita fearlessly pursued adventure. She lived in the tropics of St. Vincent's as a child. During the war she crossed an ocean to live in Wales with her husband Bill. She brought her family back to Canada and raised them all over the country from Montreal, to Calgary and Toronto. She finally settled in Victoria BC and pursued her passion for writing, becoming a published author of historical romance novels and non- fiction history. She was a lively debater with friends and family alike, a devoted patron of the arts and a life time student of history. She was devoted to her family and was a guiding light to them all. Predeceased by her beloved daughter Lesley and Bill. Anita is mourned by her son Martin (Alana). She was the beloved Grams to Taylor (Dave) and Fraser (Francesca) and devoted 'Gma' to Melissa (Ron). She relished play time with her great grandkids, Caroline, Imogen, Willa, Henry and Margo. Anita is also fondly remembered by her many friends in Victoria, including members of her Romance Writers group. Her family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Douglas Care for their outstanding care and kindness.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 25 to May 29, 2019
