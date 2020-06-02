|
ANITA FLEISHER On Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her home. Anita Fleisher, beloved wife of the late Joseph Fleisher. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Cassie Fleisher, Felice Fleisher, and Jonathan Fleisher and Susan Leopold. Devoted grandmother of Jacqueline, Zoe, Rachel, and Isabel. A family graveside service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to The Anita Fleisher Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation 416-780-0324 or at www.benjamins.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 2 to June 6, 2020