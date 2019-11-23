You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
ANN ELISABETH CAMPS (née Robinson) B. Pharm. (Chelsea College,) Ph.D. (University of London), C. Chem. FRSC (UK), C. Chem, FCIC. On November 18, 2019 at after a short illness. Born 1933 in Ilford, U. K. Predeceased by her first husband Dr. R.G. Lingard (deceased) and second husband Professor Francis. E. Camps (deceased.) Survived by cousin Derek Robinson and family in England, and friends in Toronto. Dr. Camps was formerly the chief of the occupational health laboratory and consultant in forensic toxicology for the province of Ontario. Formerly president of the Soroptomist International, Toronto Branch. Author/editor of many scientific and forensic articles and publications. A private cremation will take place with ashes to be scattered in England. With thanks to the doctors and staff of St. Joseph's Health Centre, Beverly Samuels and her wonderful team of caregivers, friends Kazik Jedzejczak, Elaine Hykawy, and Brenda White, and the law firm of Legge & Legge.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019
