Ann Justine MULLIN

Ann Justine MULLIN Obituary
ANN JUSTINE MULLIN (nee Lindahl) It is with sadness that we announce that Ann Justine Mullin succumbed to pancreatic cancer on Monday, October 14, 2019, at the age of 82. Ann was the beloved wife of Geoffrey Trueman Mullin, mother of Kate, Peter, Patrick (Cheryl) and Stuart, and grandmother to Adele and Isla. Born in Port Arthur, ON, Ann was the third child of Conrad Lindahl and Agnes Lindahl (Lees). She is survived by her husband Geoffrey, her four children, two grandchildren, her sister Lois and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister GaiL. Ann and her family resided in Orangeville for more than 50 years. She was a dedicated 35-year volunteer at the Headwaters Health Care Auxiliary and its predecessor, the Dufferin Area Hospital Auxiliary. The Auxiliary plays a critical role in patient care, from escorting patients, to raising funds for equipment purchases. Ann started the Auxiliary local House Tour, which became a primary fundraising event for the organization. Funeral to be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First Street, Orangeville, ON, with a Visitation at 1:30 p.m., Funeral Service at 2:30 p.m., and reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, Ann requested that donations in her memory be made to the Headwaters Health Care Auxiliary via www.canadahelps.org The family thanks the wonderful nurses, staff and physicians at Headwaters Health Care Centre. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019
