ANN-LOUISE MCALISTER (nee Lewis) Ann-Louise died peacefully at home on February 8, 2020, in Goderich, Ontario, just shy of her 89th birthday. Born in North Battleford, Saskatchewan, she stayed a prairie girl at heart. Predeceased 18 years ago by the love of her life Rev. Alfred McAlister. She was very proud of her children (Peter/Gwen, Ruth/Fred, Martha/Craig, John/Daun, Mary/Geoff, Rob/Tina) and 13 grandchildren (Bryan, James, Annemarie, Alex, Liam, Connor, India, Linnea, Kinnon, Rudy, James, Joshua, Jacob). Ann-Louise had a happy childhood, doted on by her older siblings (Audrey, Vivian, Doug). She developed lifelong friendships during her nursing training at the Wellesley in Toronto. Ann- Louise and Alfred made many communities home in the United Church: Bruce Mines, Dundas, Woodstock, Thornhill, Carlisle, and Namur, Quebec. Ann-Louise made her home in Bayfield, Ontario for the last two decades of her life, where Alfred's family had deep roots. Always compassionate and engaged, Ann-Louise was a member of United Church Presbytery, was a delegate to the Liberal Party national convention, volunteered at the youth detention centre, sang in the choir, and was a devoted Nana to her grandchildren. May we all learn from her example. Funeral service: St. Andrew's United Church, 6 The Square, Bayfield, March 2, 11 a.m. Donations in lieu of flowers to St. Andrew's United Church, PO Box 202, Bayfield ON, N0M 1G0.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020