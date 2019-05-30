ANN MARILYN LEE (née McCartney) At age 91, after a lengthy illness, Ann Lee passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019 at Sunnybrook Hospital. Loved and honoured by her son Garry, his wife Jill and her wonderful grandchildren McCartney and Samantha, as well as by her son John and his wife Melissa, she now rejoins her husband Tony (Anthony P. Lee, passed a few years ago but always in her heart). She was honest and open, kind and loving (worshipping those grandkids that called her Nana...), a huge heart, a strong spirit, a great mother, partner and friend. A savvy bridge player and fan of all sports, especially her beloved Leafs and Marlies, but with a passion that included the Blue Jays, PGA and LPGA golf and even (amazingly to her family) NASCAR. She was a class act all the way, as her husband always used to say... Ann Lee will be missed and loved forever. Per her wishes, services will be private with immediate family only. Donations to the Canadian Lung Association or Salvation Army are most welcome. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 30 to June 3, 2019