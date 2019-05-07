You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Tamahaac Club
180 Filman Road
Ancaster, ON
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, May 11, 2019
St. John's Anglican Church
272 Wilson St
Ancaster, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann CRANSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann McIntosh CRANSTON


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ann McIntosh CRANSTON Obituary
ANN McINTOSH CRANSTON November 13, 1934 May 6, 2019 Peacefully on May 6, 2019, surrounded by her family, Ann McIntosh Cranston (Hons BA Queen's University, MBA McMaster University), daughter of the late Frederick and Amber Donevan of Oshawa, Ontario, much loved wife of Dr. James Robert Cranston of Burlington, Ontario. Ann was the adored mother of Don (Megan Hill), Lynda (David LeGallais) and Mary (Kevin Spencer), and beloved aunt of Fred Cranston (Diane). She was the treasured Nana to Sarah, Wesley, Owen, Hugh, Isabel, Jack, Ann and Jane, and was loved by her nephews and nieces of the Cranston and Donevan clans. Ann was predeceased by her brothers Richard and David Donevan, and will be missed by sisters-in-law Colleen Donevan, Kathy Donevan and June Cranston. Ann had an enormous heart and was loved by many. Funeral at St. John's Anglican Church, 272 Wilson St. East, Ancaster, Ontario on Saturday, May 11, 2019, with reception following at the Tamahaac Club, 180 Filman Road, Ancaster. Donations, if desired, to St. John's Anglican Church. One equal temper of heroic hearts, Made weak by time and fate, but strong in will To strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield. - Tennyson
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 7 to May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.