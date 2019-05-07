ANN McINTOSH CRANSTON November 13, 1934 May 6, 2019 Peacefully on May 6, 2019, surrounded by her family, Ann McIntosh Cranston (Hons BA Queen's University, MBA McMaster University), daughter of the late Frederick and Amber Donevan of Oshawa, Ontario, much loved wife of Dr. James Robert Cranston of Burlington, Ontario. Ann was the adored mother of Don (Megan Hill), Lynda (David LeGallais) and Mary (Kevin Spencer), and beloved aunt of Fred Cranston (Diane). She was the treasured Nana to Sarah, Wesley, Owen, Hugh, Isabel, Jack, Ann and Jane, and was loved by her nephews and nieces of the Cranston and Donevan clans. Ann was predeceased by her brothers Richard and David Donevan, and will be missed by sisters-in-law Colleen Donevan, Kathy Donevan and June Cranston. Ann had an enormous heart and was loved by many. Funeral at St. John's Anglican Church, 272 Wilson St. East, Ancaster, Ontario on Saturday, May 11, 2019, with reception following at the Tamahaac Club, 180 Filman Road, Ancaster. Donations, if desired, to St. John's Anglican Church. One equal temper of heroic hearts, Made weak by time and fate, but strong in will To strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield. - Tennyson Published in The Globe and Mail from May 7 to May 11, 2019