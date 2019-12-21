You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
More Obituaries for Ann MCWHIRTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann MCWHIRTER

Ann MCWHIRTER Obituary
ANN McWHIRTER Ann McWhirter, 88, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019 at Toronto General Hospital. She was the last of eight in her family of Cremers from Köln (Cologne), Germany. She is survived by her daughter Micheline McWhirter, and her son Richard McWhirter and loving grandchildren Drew, Christopher and Sophia. Ann loved her time with friends and family on Kahshe Lake, Muskoka with an envious passion for growing beautiful flowers around the property. Ann's earlier trademark was that of an award-winning hairstylist whereby she took stage and competed winning top prize in many global competitions. From there she met her loving husband, Richard (Dick) McWhirter and they enjoyed a wonderful life in Toronto with many travels to Bradenton Florida in the cold winters. We will miss our Ann, our mother, the one who worked hard, relentlessly never gave up, stubbornly a creature of habit which provided the family with stability and joy. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West in Toronto. A remembrance service and reception will take place at the funeral home on Saturday, January 4th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 21 to Dec. 25, 2019
