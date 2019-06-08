ANN MOWAT (Dora) Nee Hodge Born on March 13, 1931 in Sudbury, Ontario, and passed peacefully in the early hours of May 25, 2019 at Crofton Manor in Vancouver, BC. She was predeceased by her husband, Douglas Mowat (1929-1992) whom she married in 1961; and by her parents, (Albert Earl Hodge and Christina Hodge, nee Manson); sisters, Jean (Sanderson) Hodge and Christina (Mildred) Pelton; and brother, (Albert) Manson Hodge. Ann graduated from the University of Toronto in 1953 with a degree in Physical/Occupational Therapy. Shortly afterward, she moved to Vancouver where she worked as a Physiotherapist at the Shaughnessy Hospital. Ann was a spirited, generous and loving aunt to Alyson, Elizabeth, Carolyn (Carroll) and Stacey (Bolan) Hodge, James and Mary-Jo Pelton, Wendy Taylor, Tammy Meadows, and Wayne Mowat. She and Doug were members of the Point Grey Golf and Country Club and built a beautiful home adjacent to the Club's 11th tee, which they lived in for many years. Ann became a lifelong happy visitor to the Point Grey clubhouse and its dining room and over the years she hosted friends and family to countless fine meals and parties. Together, Ann and Doug were active members of the Gyro club and the Canadian Paraplegic Association (now Spinal Cord Injury BC) where Ann was a Member of the Board of Directors. They were also regular commuters to their holiday home on Bowen Island. Ann was an outstanding partner to Doug during his time as a Member of the Legislative Assembly in BC, supporting him in many ways to achieve his goals. Ann will be remembered as a fine lady with a brilliant smile and a great sense of humour, always ready with a witty comment, who enjoyed the simple things in life. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on September 15, 2019 at the Point Grey Golf and Country Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Spinal Cord Injury BC. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 8 to June 12, 2019