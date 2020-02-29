|
ANN PENFIELD SKAITH PATERSON (née Goodwin) July 6, 1931 - February 24, 2020 Daughter of John Herndon Goodwin and Dorothy (Dofy) Harris Munger and stepdaughter of Alan Skaith. Predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Robert Cowans Paterson. Loving mother of Alec (Donna), Hartland (Beth), Ann (Peter), and Elspeth (Mark). Proud grandmother of Alexander, Nicholas (Alana) and Margot Paterson, Miriam Paterson, Andrew, Robert and Penfield Binet, and Hamish and Theodore Dick. Survived by her brother Charles Goodwin of Hawaii; sister of deceased Nancy and John Goodwin and Ian Skaith. Ann graduated from The Bishop Strachan School and then McGill University (1953) having been active in student affairs. She and Rob married in 1954 and moved frequently before settling in Montreal in 1962 with four very young children. Ann continued her love of volunteering; she chaired the 125th anniversary charity ball of the Royal Victoria Hospital, worked as a counsellor for Planned Parenthood, and was on the board of the Marriage Counselling Centre. After a few exciting years in London, England and upon their return to Toronto, she was a docent at the Gardiner Museum. For half a century she and Rob enjoyed their leisure time with friends and family in Magog, Quebec and more recently their winters in Naples, Florida. An excellent sportswoman all her life, Ann played a good game of tennis and took up golf when Rob lost most of his sight at 70. Her golf was dreadful, but her eyes were most useful! Ann's children most sincerely thank Dr. Sami Chadi of TWH, the LHIN Palliative Care Team as well as the truly wonderful caregivers at Bridgepoint for their outstanding care and compassion. Her wonderful friends were always near and dear and we send you our heartfelt thanks. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, a donation to the Robert C. Paterson Graduate Research Grants at the McGill Faculty of Medicine (www.alumni.mcgill.ca/give/; please direct gift to the aforementioned research grants) or the Bridgepoint Foundation (www.bridgepointhealth.akaraisin.com). A memorial service will be held at Grace Church on-the-Hill, 300 Lonsdale Rd., Forest Hill, Toronto on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 2 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020