You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ann PETLEY-JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann PETLEY-JONES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann PETLEY-JONES Obituary
ANN PETLEY-JONES October 1, 1946 - December 12, 2019 Beloved by all who knew her, Ann Petley-Jones (née Renouf) departed this world on December 12th after a brief illness. Predeceased by her dearly loved husband Evan William. Survived by her son Evan Harold whom she loved fiercely, and her Renouf siblings Janet, Robert (Barbara), Susan (Scott Thompson) and their families, as well as a wide circle of close friends on two continents. A pioneering systems analyst and technology executive, Ann blazed trails as a female tech expert, first with IBM, later with Link Bermuda and finally with her own company, Riverhead Investments. In business, she was tough and fair. She loved negotiating and making deals, loved the way every new deal taught her something. Ann believed deeply in giving back to the community, involved at various times with Dalhousie University and its business school, the National Ballet School, the Sobey Art Foundation, The Nature Conservancy of Canada and most recently the Duke of Edinburgh's Awards for which she travelled the world, dedicating herself to expanding the reach of this renowned scholarship program. Ann had boundless energy and she lived with zest and joy. She loved a good party. She thought champagne and chocolate could solve most problems. She loved music and good books, particularly history. She loved blue-water sailing, even though she was always seasick, and had a fatal attraction to heritage houses that needed work. Above all though, she loved people - family, friends, business associates, neighbours - and she was always intensely interested in what people were up to. She had the gift of friendship. In recent years, Ann had split her time among Bermuda, Chester, Nova Scotia and London, England. And in each place, she leaves dear friends and family who loved her verve, humour, intelligence and loyalty. A memorial service will be held in Halifax, Nova Scotia, at the Cathedral Church of All Saints, 1330 Cathedral Lane on January 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award/Canada, Ste. 100, 215 Niagara St, Toronto, ON M6J 2L2, https://www.dukeofed.org/donate
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 21 to Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -