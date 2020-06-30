You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beechwood Funeral, Cemetery and Cremation Services
280 Beechwood Ave
Ottawa, ON K1M 8E2
613-741-9530
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann POLLAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann POLLAK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann POLLAK Obituary
ANN POLLAK (nee Guthrie) Our dear mother, Ann Elizabeth Pollak, died of old age in her 93rd year on June 26, 2020, at the Ottawa Civic Hospital, where she was born on April 21, 1928. Predeceased by beloved husband, Fred Pollak (2007) and precious daughter, Elizabeth (1980). Ann is survived by her children Susan Pollak, Catherine Slone (Eric), Nancy Pollak, and Robin Pollak (Ray); by grandchildren David, Christopher, Matthew, Ted, Lu, and Desiree; and great-grandchildren Isabelle, Anne-Elise, Theo, Olivia, Etienne, and Stanley. Ann was the precocious only child of Catherine Mary Fidler and Air Vice Marshall Kenneth MacGregor Guthrie. Hers was the itinerant girlhood of an airforce child; she lived across the breadth of Canada from Gander to Victoria. Ann's marriage to Fred was emblematic of her discerning taste (even if he was army). Together they raised five daughters in playful and hospitable homes; in later years they explored Europe with gusto. Ann was a great reader, an avid theatre-goer, an impeccable seamstress and needle-worker, and a traveller with photographic recall of enchanting scenes. She was a fearless cook and gourmet (croquembouche, anyone?) and the first female Maître of Ottawa's Commanderie de Bordeaux. Ann also served her parish of St. John the Evangelist for many years. She was a striking and stylish woman, enjoyed and loved by many. It has been devastating to lose our mother during the pandemic. We are very grateful to the care providers and staff at Ravines for their kindness and care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ottawa Food Bank. Ann's life will be celebrated in a private service due to covid-19 restrictions at Beechwood Cemetery's Sacred Space, Ottawa. Online condolences may be left at www.beechwoodottawa.ca/en/services/ann-elizabeth-pollak
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 30 to July 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -