|
|
ANN POLLAK (nee Guthrie) Our dear mother, Ann Elizabeth Pollak, died of old age in her 93rd year on June 26, 2020, at the Ottawa Civic Hospital, where she was born on April 21, 1928. Predeceased by beloved husband, Fred Pollak (2007) and precious daughter, Elizabeth (1980). Ann is survived by her children Susan Pollak, Catherine Slone (Eric), Nancy Pollak, and Robin Pollak (Ray); by grandchildren David, Christopher, Matthew, Ted, Lu, and Desiree; and great-grandchildren Isabelle, Anne-Elise, Theo, Olivia, Etienne, and Stanley. Ann was the precocious only child of Catherine Mary Fidler and Air Vice Marshall Kenneth MacGregor Guthrie. Hers was the itinerant girlhood of an airforce child; she lived across the breadth of Canada from Gander to Victoria. Ann's marriage to Fred was emblematic of her discerning taste (even if he was army). Together they raised five daughters in playful and hospitable homes; in later years they explored Europe with gusto. Ann was a great reader, an avid theatre-goer, an impeccable seamstress and needle-worker, and a traveller with photographic recall of enchanting scenes. She was a fearless cook and gourmet (croquembouche, anyone?) and the first female Maître of Ottawa's Commanderie de Bordeaux. Ann also served her parish of St. John the Evangelist for many years. She was a striking and stylish woman, enjoyed and loved by many. It has been devastating to lose our mother during the pandemic. We are very grateful to the care providers and staff at Ravines for their kindness and care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ottawa Food Bank. Ann's life will be celebrated in a private service due to covid-19 restrictions at Beechwood Cemetery's Sacred Space, Ottawa. Online condolences may be left at www.beechwoodottawa.ca/en/services/ann-elizabeth-pollak
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 30 to July 4, 2020