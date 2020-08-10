You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
ANN SAMUELS It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ann Samuels, beloved wife of the late Lawrence Samuels. Loving mother and mother-in- law of Jeffrey and Corinne, Ellen and Lawrie, and Robert. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Sylvia Seligman, Rita Edelstein, Shirley Samuels and Harvey and Vicki Samuels. Devoted Bubie of Russell and Liz, Lucas and Jillian, Lesley and Reuben, Michelle and Lucas, and Shauna. Loving great- grandmother of Lilly, Kyla, Jace, and Micah. A very special thank you to her caregiver Del, whose devotion and care will always be appreciated. A Family graveside service will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020. Donations can be made to Canadian Magen David Adom 416-780- 0034.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 2020
