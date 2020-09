ANNA BARRON (Schon) 1954 - 2020 On September 1 at her cottage, beloved wife of Brian Barron, loving mother of Clara, Simon (Kelly) and Liam (Isabelle). Devoted grandmother (Bidgee) to Chloe, Desmond, Soren and Oona and aunt to Michael, Rachel, Daphne and Alexa. Survived by her sister Denise and mother Barbara Sale- Schon. Anna often felt that she was the one most dependent on her family but she was our rock, our anchor and now we are all unmoored. Donations to WoodGreen Community Services in Anna's memory will be greatly appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store