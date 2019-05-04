You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Steeles Memorial Chapel
350 Steeles Avenue West
Thornhill, ON L4J 1A1
(905) 881-6003
Funeral
Sunday, May 5, 2019
11:00 AM
ANNA BENCHIMOL April 29, 1948 - May 3, 2019 Died after a short illness, surrounded by her family at North York General Hospital. Happily married to Michel Benchimol for 48 glorious years, she was very proud of her son, Eric Benchimol (Danielle) and Amanda Wassermuhl (Kevin). She was most proud and doted over her six loving grandchildren Meghan, Noah, Eden, Ben, Ethan, Samara. She started her career as a teacher, and education was of utmost priority, and she was very proud of the academic accomplishments of her children. She then re-invented herself in her late 30s to become an award-winning real estate agent at Century 21 Heritage Group Ltd. She was humble, focused and sometimes demanding, especially of herself. Most importantly, she was well-loved by her family and her many friends. She will be greatly, greatly missed. Funeral on Sunday, May 5, 2019, 11:00 a.m., Steeles Memorial Chapel, 350 Steeles Ave W, Thornhill. Burial Service: 10953 Dufferin St Maple, Pardes Shalom Cemetery, BAYT Section In lieu of flowers, donations should be given to North York General Hospital Foundation, directed to the Cancer Centre.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 4 to May 8, 2019
