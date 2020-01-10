|
ANNA DeGASPERIS It is with heavy hearts that the De Gasperis family announces the passing of Anna De Gasperis, born on January 17, 1930 in Sora, Italy. On Tuesday, January 7, 2020, just 10 days short of her 90th birthday, God called Anna peacefully while she was surrounded by members of her loving family. Anna was a devoted wife to her best friend and loving husband of 67 years, Giovanni De Gasperis. Mother to Silvio (Ada), Carlo (Angela), and Michael (Grace). Loving Nonna to Alana (Corey Brown), Alexandra (Ilias Lagopoulos), John, Andrea (Michael Ronco), Giancarlo (Laura), Nicole (Joseph Primucci), Julian, Adrian, and Felicia. Proud great-grandmother to Mikaela, Marcus and Juliet Ronco, Matteo, Mia and Milania De Gasperis, Sofia and Siena Brown, and Domenico, Massimo and Simona Primucci. Anna was a strong and joyful woman, who was a true lover of life. Anna's greatest pleasure was being surrounded by her family, as they enjoyed her stories, laughter and home-made delicacies. Above all else, Anna was incredibly proud of the beautiful family that she built with Giovanni (Papa John). She was the true "Regina" (Queen) of the family and will be forever cherished and missed. Visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home, Woodbridge Chapel (8101 Weston Road. 905-850-3332) on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. & 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church (150 St. Francis Avenue). Private entombment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Anna may be made to the Mackenzie Health Foundation for Mackenzie Vaughan Hospital (10 Trench Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 4Z3) -mackenziehealthfoundation.ca. Online Condolences at: www.vesciofuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 10 to Jan. 14, 2020