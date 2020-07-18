|
|
ANNA GANGBAR (née Linder) We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved mother and Bubby on Wednesday, July, 15, 2020, at the age of almost 92. She leaves behind sons, Eric (Lisa) and Len (Liz) and grandchildren, Deena, Emma, Molly, Libby, Sara, Jack and Max. Anna was predeceased by her cherished husband of 60 years, Sydney; son, Geoffrey; and siblings, Cecil, Vita and Saul. Anna was born on August 28, 1928, in Timmins, Ontario. A natural storyteller, Anna would regale us with tales of growing up in northern Ontario, and then of moving to Toronto and meeting Syd. Anna embodied love with her infectious laughter and positive energy that always made her the life of the party. She found joy everywhere and brought out the kindness in everyone. At every celebration, she entertained and moved us with an original song or poem. We know Syd and Anna are now having a drinkie- poo, some 'horsie doufers' (hors d'oeuvres) and a dance. Mom and Bubby, we will always love you and we'll see you in the movies! Shiva begins on Friday, July 17th and ends the morning of Thursday, July 23. It will be held at 3 Millbank Ave. in the backyard, with social distancing from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Services at 7:30 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 18 to July 22, 2020