ANNA GWENDOLYN GRAY (née Johnston) October 27, 1922 - July 17, 2019 Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in her 96th year. Beloved wife of John Alastair Gray (1987), she will be greatly missed by her daughter Heather, son Robin and daughter-in-law Judith (née Quigg). 'Gwennie' will be fondly remembered by her granddaughter Gillian (Remil Colozo) and baby son, Makaio and by her grandson Geoffrey (Thanh Tran). Sincere thanks to Lolita, Lilibeth and Maya for their wonderful care of Gwen in her final years. The family also wishes to thank Four Elms Retirement Residence for their support. A private family service will be held at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel on Wednesday, July 24th. Interment will take place at St. Peters Cemetery, Port Talbot. In memory of Gwen, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, 2300 Yonge St., Suite 1300, Toronto, ON M4P 1E4 or www.heartandstroke.ca. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 22 to July 26, 2019