You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna GRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Gwendolyn GRAY


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Gwendolyn GRAY Obituary
ANNA GWENDOLYN GRAY (née Johnston) October 27, 1922 - July 17, 2019 Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in her 96th year. Beloved wife of John Alastair Gray (1987), she will be greatly missed by her daughter Heather, son Robin and daughter-in-law Judith (née Quigg). 'Gwennie' will be fondly remembered by her granddaughter Gillian (Remil Colozo) and baby son, Makaio and by her grandson Geoffrey (Thanh Tran). Sincere thanks to Lolita, Lilibeth and Maya for their wonderful care of Gwen in her final years. The family also wishes to thank Four Elms Retirement Residence for their support. A private family service will be held at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel on Wednesday, July 24th. Interment will take place at St. Peters Cemetery, Port Talbot. In memory of Gwen, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, 2300 Yonge St., Suite 1300, Toronto, ON M4P 1E4 or www.heartandstroke.ca. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 22 to July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now