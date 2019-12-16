|
ANNA MAE STONE Anna Mae Stone, beloved wife of Arthur J. Stone, passed away peacefully in Ottawa on Friday, December 13, 2019. Anna Mae was born in Sydney, Nova Scotia, the daughter of the late Hubert and Philomena (Peters) Pettipas. Much loved by children Carolyn (Frank Giovannetti), Donna (William Almon), Ron (Louise LaPointe), Bonnie (Randy MacLeod), Mary (Darin Barney), John (Rosa Roig), James, and Catherine (Kelly Harrison). Loving grandmother to Matthew, Clare, Katharine, Megan, John, Michael, Ross, Jane, Eva, William, Nora, Emma, Morgan and Livia: great-grandmother to Ella, Breya, Eli and Miles. Dear sister to Mena, Delores, Yvonne, Alvina and Elaine and deceased siblings Arthur, Gerard, Ethel, Lorraine and Catherine. Anna Mae was a graduate of St. Joseph's School of Nursing, Glace Bay, Nova Scotia, where she was awarded her registered nurse's designation. Soon afterward she obtained a diploma in teaching and supervision at Dalhousie University. She taught and practised her profession in Nova Scotia and Toronto, travelled widely, and was an avid reader and gardener. Anna Mae was the very centre of balance in a crowded household, living by the Golden Rule with great modesty, those whom she touched always finding a willing ear and a helpful hand. She was above all gentle, caring and compassionate, the best of mothers and an incomparable wife. The family is most grateful for many years of care she received at Peter D. Clark Long Term Care Centre in Ottawa. Donations in her memory may be made to The Anna Mae Stone Entrance Scholarship for nursing students at Cape Breton University, 1250 Grand Lake Road, Sydney, N.S. B1P 6L2 or to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario. Friends may pay respects at the Kelly Funeral Home - Carling Chapel, 2313 Carling Avenue, Ottawa, ON, K2B 7G3, 613-828-2313 on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 153 Woodroffe Ave., Ottawa, on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. A memorial mass will be held in Cape Breton at a later date.
