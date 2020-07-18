|
ANNA MARGARETTA WYMAN Vancouver choreographer, artistic director and dance instructor Anna Wyman, a celebrated pioneer in the development of modern dance in Canada, died July 11, 2020, at Lions Gate Hospital, in North Vancouver, following a heart attack at her West Vancouver home. Born in Graz, Austria, April 29, 1928, to Alois Schalk and Margaretta Fladnitzer, she was predeceased in 2017 by her adored husband of four decades, Neil Christopher Wortley. She leaves a son, Trevor Wyman (Desiree Zurowski); a daughter, Gabrielle Capewell (Geran); grandchildren, Camille, Chantal, Kirsten (Mark Adam) and Misha; and great-grandchildren Isaac, Jacob and Benjamin. She was an artist in endless pursuit of the perfect work and the perfect performance, a driven taskmaster, fiercely independent, her fearlessly outspoken opinions moderated with an offhand European flair and sparkling, impish humour that delighted and disconcerted many. She changed the way people in many parts of the world saw the art of dance, and fashioned, from her imagination and her art, an inspirational legacy in the cultural history of her beloved adopted home, Canada. In recent days the Canadian dance community has offered heartfelt comments on that legacy. "She seemed indomitable, a true trailblazer in every sense ... an enormous influence in many of our lives ...a larger than life pioneering force in what was then such a small world of dance... a truly visionary and unparalleled artist, a dynamic creative dance inspiration ... such a Hero of the contemporary dance world. She opened our eyes to a whole new arena of dance ...a wonderful fount of creative joy tempered with fiercely held critical knowledge...I was in awe of her tenacity and dedication-a warrior for dance ...so talented and so funny... a woman far before her time and a great inspiration to many, many women." The career that took Anna around the world as head of one of the most travelled companies in North America began with dance classes at the age of 4. She danced with Graz Opera Ballet and Vienna State Opera, and continued her studies of the movement theories of Rudolf von Laban, influential in early European modern dance, when she moved to England to teach in 1952. She immigrated to Canada in 1967 with Trevor, Gabrielle and her then-husband the English writer, Max Wyman. Her arrival coincided with a new interest in the arts fostered by the optimism and experiment of Expo 67, and the dance troupe she built from senior students at her West Vancouver school rapidly became established as one of Canada's foremost modern-dance companies. Part of her appeal was the fresh, stylistic blend of ballet and contemporary technique, with guided improvisation by her dancers adding charm. Audiences also responded to her cheeky wit, impromptu flights of movement fancy and her imaginative, athletic, highly theatrical movement responses to music and visual art. She created a total of 39 works, often on social, political and spiritual themes. She believed art belonged to everyone, and in her search for new ways to surprise and delight audiences from all walks of life used light, film, video and lasers and props like bicycles for intricate theatrical effects, and collaborated on music, costume and set designs with prominent artists such as Jack Shadbolt, Toni Onley and Sylvia Tait, composer John Mills-Cockell and lighting designer Nicholas Cernovich. In 1973 the company's performance of Here at the Eye of the Hurricane, to music of Stockhausen, was chosen one of the three most outstanding entries in the International Young Choreographers' Competition in Cologne, Germany. With sustaining funding from the Canada Council the Anna Wyman Dance Theatre became the first modern dance troupe to tour Canada and the first from the Western world to tour China. It took Canada-made modern dance to India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Europe, Mexico, made TV specials, appeared in films and headlined at the National Arts Centre. The company closed down in 1990, but Anna remained active at her West Vancouver school until this year. She was advisor and jury member for the Canada Council and B.C. Arts Council. Her numerous awards include the YWCA Woman of Distinction Award for Arts and Culture. She is a member of the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame with a star on the Vancouver Orpheum Theatre sidewalk. For Anna, dance was life. She lived that life to the full, and she lived it well, "a great and legendary figure in the Canadian cultural landscape... a beautiful soul." At the still point of the turning world ... there the dance is.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 18 to July 22, 2020