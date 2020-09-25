You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Annabelle SALZBERGER
ANNABELLE SALZBERGER April 27, 1947 - September 24, 2020 Annabelle Salzberger passed away peacefully September 24, 2020 after a short, courageous battle with metastatic cancer. Born in Germany in 1947, she and her parents, David and Dina Buchstein (z'l) immigrated to Toronto in 1948, where she grew up, went to school, worked and raised a family. Annabelle will be remembered for her quiet strength, big smile and even bigger heart. She was extremely generous with her energy, her time and her love. Annabelle's greatest joy came from giving of herself, first and foremost as a mother and Grandma, but also as a wonderful friend and dedicated professional, having recently retired from a long, fulfilling career as a hospital pharmacist. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 48 years, Nory; sister Miriam (Josh); daughters Debbie (Mark) and Amanda (Rob); grandchildren (Davide, Aidan and Blake); and many friends and colleagues. We will forever carry her love with us.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 25 to Sep. 29, 2020.
