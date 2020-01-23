|
|
ANNE BUTLER-SWAN February 7, 1936 - December 29, 2019 Anne passed away after a long struggle with a severe illness at The Michael Garron Hospital. Mother to the late James, wife to Jim and grandmother to Alex, Anne had a long and distinguished career as an actor and singer on stage, screen and radio. Anne graduated from the London School of Dramatic Art in the early fifties and performed with several repertory companies before making her London's West End debut in "Kismet". Anne came to Canada in 1957 and played in many theatres from Vancouver to P.E.I. Among her many acclaimed lead performances are "Pygmalion" and "The Millionairess" at The Shaw Festival in 1965 and South African playwright Athol Fugard's own production of "A lesson from aloes" in Montreal in 1979. If you so wish, donations may be made to Providence House or a charity of your choice in rememberance of Anne. Anne's ashes will be scattered in Spring. Peace, my love, peace at last.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 23 to Jan. 27, 2020