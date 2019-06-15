You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
ANNE CAMERON DOUGLAS Passed peacefully in her 86th year at her home in Horseshoe Valley surrounded by family on June 14, 2019. Anne was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 62 years, Col. Robert Douglas. Mother to Cameron (Debra), Katherine. Robert Gray (Ellen). Grandmother to Jessica (Richard), Kasandra (Daniel), and Jillian. Great- grandmother to Anthony, Caleb, Cole, and Franklin. As per Anne's wishes, the funeral will be a private event, family only, to be held at St. George's Anglican church in Barrie, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to 'The Douglas Bursary' St. John Ambulance, 15 Toronto Street, ON, M5C-2E3
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 15 to June 19, 2019
