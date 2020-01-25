You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Victoria Golf Club
Service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Michael and All Angel's Anglican Church
Saanich, BC
View Map
More Obituaries for Anne SNELGROVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne E. SNELGROVE


1922 - 2020
Anne E. SNELGROVE Obituary
ANNE E. SNELGROVE (Wilkinson) Born, April 14, 1922 in Hampton, NB. Died, peacefully on December 23, 2019 at age 97. She was the loving wife of William Henry Snelgrove for 53 years (deceased in 2003) Survived by son Bob Snelgrove (Judy) Brockville, ON, daughter Wendy Snelgrove, Victoria, BC, and beloved grandchildren; John, Jill, and Peter Snelgrove. Sorely missed by older sister Ruth Wilkinson, Montreal and nieces Linda Ann Wilkinson, AU and Hilary Randall Grace, Toronto. Predeceased by brother William Cameron Wilkinson and sister Jean Randall. Anne was a prolific artist and was honoured as a lifetime member of the FCA since it's inception. Throughout her life, she produced artwork in multiple mediums. For many decades, her original Christmas cards were the annual highlight of the season. Many of her watercolour paintings are in private collections across Canada. Anne is also remembered for her generosity of spirit, keen mind and delightful smile. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 25th 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Victoria Golf Club. A service will also be held on Sunday, January 26th at 1:00 p.m. at St. Michael and All Angel's Anglican Church in Saanich. Heartfelt thanks go out to Wendy and the wonderful doctors and caregivers who helped Anne over the years.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, 2020
