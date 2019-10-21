|
|
ANNE ELIZABETH CONDIE Passed away on October 17, 2019, following complex heart surgery with her family by her side. With her usual quiet courage and resilience, Anne fought until the end to stay with those she loved. Anne was the beloved wife of Randy Cousins, loving mother of Russell and Kerry Cousins, sister of Joan, John and Bruce Condie, daughter of Laura (nee Stewart) and the late John Condie. She was the sister-in-law of Michelle Condie and Anne Goodchild (Wayne) and an Aunt to Reilly Condie, Ashley and Blair Condie, Nicola and Jenna Rak, Justine and Monica Goodchild. Anne was born in Toronto on February 1, 1957 and lived her entire life in the City. She was a voracious reader, amazing baker and a dog's best friend, who will be missed by her Guinness. We all wanted her on our team when it came to trivia contests. We will miss her Christmas goodies and the thoughtful personal touch in all the gifts she gave. She was first and foremost a Mum and immensely proud of her children. She will be remembered with a visitation Saturday, October 26th, 1-5 p.m., at the Turner and Porter, Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W. (east of the Jane subway), Toronto. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Toronto Humane Society, YMCA of Greater Toronto, or the Toronto Public Library Foundation. Online condolences may be made through: www.turnerporter.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2019