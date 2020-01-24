|
|
ANNE ELIZABETH MCCONACHIE (1943-2020) It is with great sorrow that the family and friends of Anne announce her unexpected passing on Wednesday, January 8th. Predeceased by her parents, Douglas McConachie QC and Pearl Tresidder McConachie; and by her husband, Joe Pickles. Survived by her brothers, Robert and Thomas; step-children, Jennifer and Jeffrey; sister-in-law, Nancy; niece, Catherine; nephew, Ian and his wife, Jennifer and children, Summer, Cole and Aidan; and cousins, Susan and Matthew Somerset. Anne grew up in Oakville and after attending Chamberlain College in Boston returned to Canada and began an illustrious career in advertising that spanned over five decades. She was renowned for her ability to pick winners from a network's new roster of programs, negotiate an impossible deal and bring original thinking to every client challenge. Anne was a committed friend to many: colleagues, relatives, book club members and fellow birders. She was a good listener, sympathetic, generous and 'her friendship, her incredible intellectual power and her scathing next day critique of all Award Show Red Carpets' will be sorely missed. Anne loved birds (she kept a life list), books (history, geography, politics, art and all things Royal), their cottage at Tobermory, cats and Trivial Pursuit (at which she excelled). A memorial service is planned for the spring, when her birds have returned. Donations to the Toronto Public Library Foundation or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 24 to Jan. 28, 2020