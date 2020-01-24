You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne MCCONACHIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Elizabeth MCCONACHIE


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Elizabeth MCCONACHIE Obituary
ANNE ELIZABETH MCCONACHIE (1943-2020) It is with great sorrow that the family and friends of Anne announce her unexpected passing on Wednesday, January 8th. Predeceased by her parents, Douglas McConachie QC and Pearl Tresidder McConachie; and by her husband, Joe Pickles. Survived by her brothers, Robert and Thomas; step-children, Jennifer and Jeffrey; sister-in-law, Nancy; niece, Catherine; nephew, Ian and his wife, Jennifer and children, Summer, Cole and Aidan; and cousins, Susan and Matthew Somerset. Anne grew up in Oakville and after attending Chamberlain College in Boston returned to Canada and began an illustrious career in advertising that spanned over five decades. She was renowned for her ability to pick winners from a network's new roster of programs, negotiate an impossible deal and bring original thinking to every client challenge. Anne was a committed friend to many: colleagues, relatives, book club members and fellow birders. She was a good listener, sympathetic, generous and 'her friendship, her incredible intellectual power and her scathing next day critique of all Award Show Red Carpets' will be sorely missed. Anne loved birds (she kept a life list), books (history, geography, politics, art and all things Royal), their cottage at Tobermory, cats and Trivial Pursuit (at which she excelled). A memorial service is planned for the spring, when her birds have returned. Donations to the Toronto Public Library Foundation or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 24 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -