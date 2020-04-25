|
|
ANNE ELIZABETH NERBY Anne was born in 1932 in Oshawa, Ontario to Edwin and Marjorie Armstrong. In 1953, she left home to study at the University of Toronto, where she graduated with a degree in Political Science and Economics. In the summer of 1955, Anne met Edmund Nerby while they were working together at the Banff Springs Hotel. They married in 1957 and had three children together. As a mother, Anne worked tirelessly to instil the importance of education, perseverance, unconditional love, and proper manners. In later years, she worked at the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB), where she recruited volunteers and coordinated their activities. Anne was also a talented watercolour painter. Anne was defined by her graciousness, charm, humility, quick wit, and competitive spirit. Most of all, she was loved for her generosity and devotion to the people she held close. Anne made each of her loved ones feel special and appreciated through thoughtful acts of kindness. For each grandchild's first Christmas, she played Mrs. Claus, crafting and filling personalized needlepoint stockings. Anne was attuned to the emotional needs and wellbeing of others. To her children, she was a trusted confidant and cheerleader. To her grandchildren, she was a source of great comfort and support. Whether it was spending time with family on Cameron Lake or playing bridge or golfing with friends, Anne was always happiest when surrounded by the people she loved. Beloved by her sister Susan Armstrong (Gerry Macdonald). Cherished by her children Peter Nerby (Laura Nerby), Susan Freeman, and Bob Nerby (Diane Beresford). Devoted 'Gran' to Stephanie (Connor), Jennifer (Mrig), Andrew, Sarah, Amy, Adam, Ryan, and Madison. In recent years, Anne demonstrated great courage in the face of health challenges. She remained focused on the joyful moments in her life, from visiting with her grandchildren to speaking daily with her dear friend, Susan Merry. On April 19, 2020, Anne Nerby passed away peacefully with family by her side at Baycrest Hospital in Toronto. We would like to thank the staff at Humber River and Baycrest Hospitals for their compassionate care. Anne lives on in the spirits of her children and grandchildren, in the lives that she touched, and in the memories we each hold deep in our hearts. A Celebration of Anne's Life will be held at a later date. Details will follow when we are able to gather again. If you wish, a donation in Anne's memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society Canada, the CNIB, the Women's College Hospital Foundation, or to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020