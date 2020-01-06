You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Whattam Funeral Home
33 Main Street
Picton, ON K0K 2T0
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
North Marysburgh Community Hall
2699 County Road 8
Waupoos, ON
View Map
ANNE G. BANANI (née Mudgett) With deep sadness, we announce the passing of our dearest Anne on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Anne was a shining example of kindness and generosity of spirit and her quiet strength left an indelible mark on those who knew and loved her. Her husband, Husayn; and children, Sarah (Jason Dietrich) and Michael (Erin Smithies) extend their profound thanks to the PSWs and nurses of the John M. Parrott Centre in Napanee for their tender care of Anne in the last months of her life. A funeral program will be held on Saturday, January 11th at 1 p.m., at the Whattam Funeral Home Chapel, 33 Main Street, Picton, Ontario. Spring interment at Rose Cemetery. Friends are then invited to join the family for a celebration of Anne's life at the North Marysburgh Community Hall, 2699 County Road 8, Waupoos, Ontario, immediately following the funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Prince Edward, where Anne served as a volunteer. whattamfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 6 to Jan. 10, 2020
