ANNE G. BANANI (née Mudgett) With deep sadness, we announce the passing of our dearest Anne on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Anne was a shining example of kindness and generosity of spirit and her quiet strength left an indelible mark on those who knew and loved her. Her husband, Husayn; and children, Sarah (Jason Dietrich) and Michael (Erin Smithies) extend their profound thanks to the PSWs and nurses of the John M. Parrott Centre in Napanee for their tender care of Anne in the last months of her life. A funeral program will be held on Saturday, January 11th at 1 p.m., at the Whattam Funeral Home Chapel, 33 Main Street, Picton, Ontario. Spring interment at Rose Cemetery. Friends are then invited to join the family for a celebration of Anne's life at the North Marysburgh Community Hall, 2699 County Road 8, Waupoos, Ontario, immediately following the funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Prince Edward, where Anne served as a volunteer. whattamfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 6 to Jan. 10, 2020