ANNE GARDINER CONLIN April 14, 1924 - January 8, 2020 Anne Gardiner Conlin passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020 in Toronto. Born April 14, 1924 Anne was the eldest child of Frederick G. Gardiner and Audrey Seaman Gardiner. Anne was predeceased by her brother Warren. She attended Bishop Strachan School and the University of Toronto. During WWII as a young woman Anne volunteered and drove personnel carrier trucks for the armed forces. After meeting at a political convention, Anne and John Baskerville Conlin were married in October of 1949. Anne continued her volunteer services and was an exceptional administrator. She was involved in countless volunteer endeavours including the Junior League, President of the Garden Club of Toronto and Chairman of many flower shows, Lakefield College School Women's Guild. Anne was also an avid reader, investor and bridge player. Anne was predeceased by her husband, John in 1996. Anne is survived and will be missed by her daughter, Jane Shevlen (Colin), son, Frederick Conlin (Anne), four grandsons and one great-grandson. Cremation has taken place. Condolences may be forwarded to Morley Bedford Funeral Services. Donations to the Salvation Army in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020
