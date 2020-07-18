|
ANNE CAMERON GODFREY (née Beddome) July 19, 1922 - July 11, 2020 Died peacefully in Guelph, Ontario, just 8 days shy of her 98th birthday. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Gerald (Gerry) Frank Godfrey (1922-1975); their cherished daughter, Lorian Jean McCleary (Ken) (1945-1971); and by her younger siblings, Jean Hine Clarke and John MacDonald Beddome. Survived by her sister-in-law, Barbara Beddome; nephews and nieces, Brian Clarke, Elizabeth Monk, Katherine Clarke, Maureen Beddome and David Beddome; and by great-nieces and nephews. Will also be missed by Ken and Wendy McCleary and their children, Martha and Gerry; and by countless more dear friends. Born in Fernie, BC, the daughter of James B. and Katherine M. Beddome, Anne spent her formative years in Vernon, where her father was Principal of Vernon High School. Anne believed that her loving, wise and forward-thinking parents were the greatest influence on her life. She loved to relate that she once cleverly put a round white stone under her pillow, reasoning that if her tooth was worth a nickel the stone should merit a dollar at least. To her dismay all the tooth-fairy left her was a lengthy note expounding on the moral implications of greed. Above all though, she learnt early to treat others with kindness and respect, no matter their station in life. Anne graduated from University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Commerce in 1943. She worked as a tax assessor with the Department of National Revenue until her marriage to Gerry Godfrey the day after his graduation (UBC, B.A.Sc., Eng.) in 1944. They moved east and Lorian was born in 1945. After stints in Ottawa and Port Credit the Godfreys eventually settled in Guelph in 1960. They immediately immersed themselves in the cultural and civic life of their new home. Anne became an active member of the Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW) where she met many life-long friends. But most significantly she enthusiastically embarked on a life of selfless voluntarism and public service. Anne joined clubs and committees, with special interest in areas of crucial need: mental health, support for the disabled, and the arts. In a leadership role, she was instrumental in organizing the original senior citizens centre and the local chapters of the Multiple Sclerosis Society and Big Sisters. She initiated a library service for shut-ins, and chaired the Volunteer Services of the local Canadian Mental Health Association (when she left after 10 years it became a full-time paid position). Anne founded and ran from her kitchen a volunteer program for nursing homes and homes for special care, coordinating visits to homes throughout Wellington County. Over the ensuing 50 years Anne served on the boards and executives of countless local organizations: CFUW, Guelph Services for the Physically Disabled, Family and Children's Services, the Social Planning Council (became United Way), Guelph Wellington Counselling Centre, MacDonald Stewart Art Centre, Canadian Club, Humanities Association, YM-YWCA, Guelph Arts Council, Homewood Health Centre, Homewood Corporation, University of Guelph President's Advisory Committees (Social Responsibility and Continuing Education), and others. In the midst of all this, Anne endured the heartbreaking accidental death of Lorian at age 26, followed four years later by the loss of soulmate Gerry to cancer. With the support of many close friends, she weathered the storm and went on to assume new responsibilities: in 1974 she was elected to Guelph City Council and was re-elected five times, serving until 1985 - in her last two years being the first woman to chair the Finance Committee. During this period Anne, along with best friend and fellow councillor Marg McKinnon, in a feat of relentless campaigning, cajoling and fundraising, successfully championed the development of the River Run Centre, the premier performing arts facility in Guelph. In 1996, Anne was the first recipient of the YM-YWCA of Guelph Women of Distinction Award for Community Life, and in 2018 she was recognized with the Mayor's Award for her pivotal role in building the Guelph of today. There were some consistent themes in the dozens of letters supporting her nominations for these honours: her commitment to volunteering, her outstanding contribution as a role model for women, her enthusiasm and inspiration to others, and her fairness and willingness to listen to all. Friends and family will also remember Anne's insatiable appetite for learning and for new experiences at home and abroad, her love of discourse on topics from the arts and literature to politics and religion, her often self-deprecating sense of humour, and her generous hospitality to newcomers. She took pleasure in golf and gardening, played bridge into her 90's and her handwriting was very mediocre. She could resist no charitable appeal because she had spent so many years appealing for her own causes. She was a wee bit greedy to the very end - for ice cream. She thought Lorian was her greatest achievement. Truly a life well lived. Her relatives in England, Barbados, Calgary and Toronto are profoundly grateful to all of Anne's friends for having adopted her into their families. We extend special thanks to Deborrah Hadwen who has been a true friend and helper and was with her to the last. Should you wish to make a donation in memory of Anne, she would love you to think of the River Run Centre or your local United Way.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 18 to July 22, 2020