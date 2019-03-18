ANNE HALL (nee Creaghan)1958 - 2019 Anne passed away peacefully at Ian Anderson House on Saturday, March 16, 2019 with her family at her side. Anne battled cancer for over 12 and a half years and fought it with energy, tenacity and an incredibly positive attitude that was an inspiration for us and for so many others. Dearly loved daughter of Barbara and the late Donald Creaghan of Riverview, New Brunswick. Wife and best friend of Jeff of Oakville for 37 years. Wonderful mother to Brendan (Stephanie Sinclair) and Lindsay (Adrian Wong). Best Grammy in the world to Melanie and Charlie. Dear sister of Mary (Paul Taylor) of Elizabethton, Tennessee. Anne was a wonderful, fun, outgoing person who made good friends easily and kept them forever. She loved curling, bridge, golfing and time in Muskoka. Her family and her two young grandchildren meant the world to her. Anne was supported in her fight against cancer by wonderful teams at Credit Valley Hospital, Princess Margaret Hospital and Ian Anderson House in Oakville. We are especially grateful for the support of Drs. Higgins, Jones, Leighl and Santo and Nurse Audrey for giving us so much more quality time with Anne. Visitation will be at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line in Oakville, from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20th, with a memorial service on Thursday, March 21st at 11 a.m., at Maple Grove United Church, 346 Maple Grove Drive in Oakville. In lieu of flowers, the family graciously suggests a donation in support of Ian Anderson House or Credit Valley Hospital. Online condolences can be made at www.glenoaks.ca Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2019