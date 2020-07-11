|
DR. ANNE KATHLEEN GILMOUR- BRYSON August 6, 1934 - June 1, 2020 Dr. Anne Gilmour-Bryson passed away peacefully and painlessly in her sleep in the 85th year of her life, and leaves behind her beloved husband Dr. David M. Bryson and her three children: Dr. Mary Kathleen Bryson, Thomas Bryson, and Catherine A. Bryson. Anne lived a life devoted to her family, her Church and to the study of the Knights of Saint John of Jerusalem and of Malta, in recognition of which, she was granted the title of Dame Grand Cross. Anne leaves behind the memory of a dedicated scholar to the world, volunteer chaplain and devoted mother.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 11 to July 15, 2020